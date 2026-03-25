Is Kawhi Leonard playing today, Mar. 25, for Clippers vs Raptors at Intuit Dome?

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Toronto Raptors tonight at the Intuit Dome for an NBA regular-season matchup, though the home side remains uncertain if it will have Kawhi Leonard available, as he is listed in the injury report.

The star forward is currently featured on the official NBA injury report as questionable due to a left ankle sprain, leaving his status in doubt for the showdown against his former team. Joining Leonard on the report are Jordan Milles, who is also questionable, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Bradley Beal have both been ruled out for the contest.

Leonard entered the Clippers’ previous game against the Bucks with the same designation but ultimately played and delivered a dominant performance. The former Spurs standout led Los Angeles to a commanding 129-96 victory over Milwaukee, recording a game-high 28 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

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Is there a chance for Leonard to play tonight?

Given his questionable status, there is a legitimate possibility that Leonard could sit out tonight’s matchup against the Raptors. His left ankle injury has become a recurring issue, landing him on the injury report frequently over the last several weeks.

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers. (Getty Images)

Clippers want to avoid Play-In Tournament

The Clippers‘ path to avoiding the Play-In Tournament is becoming a narrow one, and having Kawhi Leonard on the floor is essential to their survival. As the undisputed leader of the team, Leonard has been productive through 56 games this season, averaging a team-high 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

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However, the team finds itself in a delicated situation. Entering tonight’s matchup against Toronto, the Clippers sit in 8th place at .500, needing a strong finish in their final ten games to secure a guaranteed playoff spot.

The climb is made more difficult by the teams directly ahead of them. The Phoenix Suns hold the 7th seed at 40-32, while the Houston Rockets occupy the coveted 6th seed at 43-28. For the Clippers to move up, they don’t just need to maintain a near-perfect record down the stretch; they also need those teams to stumble significantly in their final games.