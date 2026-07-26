49ers confirm George Kittle injury update after placing tight end on PUP list

The San Francisco 49ers face uncertainty about George Kittle and his status for the 2026 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers have officially placed George Kittle on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as training camp gets underway, raising fresh concerns about the availability of one of the NFL’s best tight ends.

Kittle is still recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered during last season’s playoffs, and while the move is considered precautionary, it has immediately sparked questions about his timetable for returning to the field.

The biggest concern is whether Kittle will be healthy enough for Week 1, when the 49ers are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Rams in Australia on September 10, a unique international trip that adds another layer of complexity to his recovery.

Advertisement

John Lynch provides George Kittle injury update

Following the announcement, 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed George Kittle’s recovery and acknowledged that the international opener will be part of the team’s decision-making process.

“All that will be taken into consideration. With tremendous players, usually comes a collective will that they’re a little different. They’re going to want to push the envelope. Also, great athletes tend to heal at a different rate. We kind of take ourselves out of that. We let the doctors work. Everything is involved in that decision. Very much like a trip. That’s different. We have to take everything into account.”

The comments suggest the 49ers will prioritize Kittle’s long-term health over rushing him back for the season opener. However, it’s a crucial game within the NFC West.

Advertisement

Will George Kittle be ready for Week 1 with 49ers?

At this point, the San Francisco 49ers have not confirmed whether George Kittle will be available against the Rams, but John Lynch admitted he’s confident a return is possible.

The PUP designation allows him to continue his recovery while remaining under close medical supervision, giving the team time to evaluate his progress before making any final decision.

With San Francisco entering the season as one of the NFC’s top contenders, the 49ers will want their All-Pro tight end healthy for the long haul, even if that means exercising additional caution before clearing him to travel overseas for the opener.