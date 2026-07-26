Dani Olmo fires back at Roberto Ayala over incident after Spain’s 2026 World Cup win vs Argentina

The World Cup ended a week ago, but fire is still blazing in the aftermath. Dani Olmo spoke on Roberto Ayala's incident after the Spain vs Argentina final.

A week has passed after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, but it seems like some bad blood remains after the fiery matchup in the final between Spain vs Argentina. Dani Olmo just spoke on one of the incidents involving Roberto Ayala.

Olmo spoke to Diari de Terrassa, via Mundo Deportivo, reacting to Ayala expressing regret over the scuffle in the 2026 World Cup final and said, “Someone who claims to be remorseful but justifies a punch by saying it was a response to ‘something said’ is almost certainly not actually remorseful.”

But Olmo didn’t stop there. He called Ayala a liar. “He is not telling the truth, because I didn’t say anything to him, so I don’t need him to apologize. What truly defines us is not the mistake, but the courage to own up to it.” This all stems from Ayala punching Olmo in the face in the aftermath of the Spain vs Argentina World Cup final.

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Olmo didn’t retaliate at all

When the incident happened, Olmo didn’t respond to the punch by Ayala. In fact, it was Eric Garcia the one that pushed the Argentina coach back. This has been a hugely controversial incident as Olmo has been praised for his calm and composure.

Argentina coach Roberto Ayala claimed that footage showing him 'punching' Spain star Dani Olmo after the World Cup final was 'more of a push'. pic.twitter.com/VbxmDdmyDC — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) July 23, 2026

On the other hand, Ayala has been heavily scrutinized by this act. He is a coach, a much older personality and it seems like it all stemmed from something that Olmo said. Though now, Olmo has denied ever saying something.

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Neither party has faced any consequences yet

While Olmo has nothing to fear, as he is a victim in this incident, Ayala might suffer some consequences. Ayala hasn’t been punished yet, but FIFA launched an official investigation.

Ayala could be suspended for a period of time and also, due to his actions, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) could be heavily fined. However, no decision has been made as of now.