Keegan Murray has played as a surprise for many in the NBA world. Although, many thought of what he was capable of since he was drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft for the Sacramento Kings. However, this is just a tiny bit of what his complete profile is.

Also, Murray played for Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team since the 2020-21 NCAA Season. In fact, he won the 2022 Conference tournament championship with the Hawkeyes. Also, he averaged 23 points with 9 rebounds in his last season as a Hawkey player.

Also, in his last performance with the Kings, Murray led the Kings to win over the Indiana Pacers. In fact, he pulled up 23 points with 2 rebounds and 3 assists in 34 minutes of play.

How old is Keegan Murray?

Keegan Mitchell Murray was born on August 19, 2000 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. So, Murray is a 21-year-old basketball player. Murray went to Prairie High School and committed to play for the University of Iowa for two seasons before he declared for the NBA Draft.

How tall is Keegan Murray?

Keegan Murray doesn't have a big physique, however he does have the ability to move fast. In fact, Murray is listed as a 6-foot-8 basketball player. And Murray weighs 215 pounds, that proves a classic rookie physique.

Keegan Murray's NBA Draft selection

In the 2022 NBA Draft, Keegan Murray was selected with the fourth pick overall by the Sacramento Kings. During his two seasons with the University of Iowa, Murray averaged 16 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist per game in 25 minutes of play.

Keegan Murray's NBA Summer League stats

Keegan Murray has played in the Califonia Classic and the Las Vegas NBA Summer League tournaments for the Sacramento Kings. Murray made 26 points with 8 rebounds in his debut with the Kings agains the current NBA Champions the Golden State Warriors. Overall, Murray averaged 19 points with 6 rebounds at the Chase Center's tournament.

Currently, the Kings are playing in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League. As for Murray, he made his debut with an stellar performance as he pulled up 20 points with 9 rebounds and 2 assists against the Orlando Magic.