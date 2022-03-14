Even though Kyrie Irving came back to play for the Brooklyn Nets months ago, the fact that he is still unable to take part in the team's home games brings the vaccination subject to surface over and over again.

Irving, who made clear his stance on the jab more than once, is not allowed to play in Brooklyn because of the New York City vaccination mandate for workers. However, he is free to attend home games as he did on Sunday against the Knicks.

That sparked all kinds of comments, including a noisy reaction from Kevin Durant, who called out the New York City Mayor Eric Adams for this measure. A day later, KD clarified his controversial comments.

Kevin Durant says he 'appreciates' the task the NYC Mayor has to face

(Via Shams Charania on Twitter)

"The last two years have been a difficult and painful time for New Yorkers, as well as a very confusing time with the changing landscape of the rules and mandates," Durant's statement, shared by Shams Charania on Twitter, read. "I do appreciate the task the Mayor has in front of him with all the city has been through. My frustration with the situation doesn’t change the fact that I will always be committed to helping the communities and cities I live in, and play in."

What did Kevin Durant say?

Even though the Nets managed to claim a hard-fought win over the Knicks, Kevin Durant was not entirely happy when he talked to the media after the game. The vaccine mandate that disallows Irving to play while he can move maskless around the stadium didn't make sense for him.

“It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all,” Durant said after the Nets' win over the Knicks on Sunday. “There’s a few people in our arena that’s unvaxxed right? It just feels like at this point now, somebody’s trying to make a statement on point to flex their authority.

"But you know, everybody out here is looking for attention and that’s what I feel like the Mayor wants right now, some attention. But he’ll figure it out soon, he better…. people didn’t understand what was going on, but now it just looks stupid. So hopefully Eric, you guys can figure this out.”

Durant's frustration is shared by many others but the way in which he put it was far from ideal. However, he did show his appreciation for the Mayor's work a day later, so this matter shouldn't escalate any higher.