The top 10 lists don't say anything, actually those kind of rankings are based on numbers, stats and other factors, and now Kevin Durant said he won't divulge any other top 10 lists in the future. Check here why.

Kevin Durant did not have the performance that fans expected during the 2021-2022 NBA Playoffs, the Nets were swept away in the First Round by the Boston Celtics. That was Durant's second postseason with the Nets, the previous one in 2021 was better with 34.3 PPG and 12 games.

The last time Durant won an NBA ring was in 2018 when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors in a back-to-back championship. After three seasons with the Warriors he left for Brooklyn to recover from his knee surgery.

Durant is the kind of player that is part of any top ten list, his talent is unique, but he has also said that other players are top ten from other basketball domains, he usually shares that kind of content on social media.

Kevin Durant's reason for not making more top 10 lists

Earlier in the day, April 16, 2022, Kevin Durant replied to a tweet from @HoopsEmpire_ where they asked him what the his “top 10 right now” was, but Durant didn't answer the question directly but was critical of himself and said that the top 10 lists are disrespectful and go against the beauty of basketball.

Also, Durant said that there are a lot of players who play HOF level every night and that it is a tough task to pick the top ten. The last top ten list that Durant made and shared on social media included him inside the list.