Ever since Mat Ishbia took over as the owner of the Phoenix Suns, his team has been one of the most aggressive in the NBA, trading for both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

The Suns have had an excellent offseason, rounding up their roster around their stars, adding defenders and shooters, and it seems like they should be the team to beat next season if they stay healthy.

But even good things could be better. With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NBA staff proposed a trade to swap Deandre Ayton for Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner.

Suns Could Go After Myles Turner

(Via Bleacher Report)

“Phoenix Suns acquire Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell from the Indiana Pacers for Deandre Ayton.

The Pacers are natural partners here, considering they inked Ayton to the $133 million offer sheet Phoenix matched in 2022. Though depth is less of an issue now than it was before the Suns’ ridiculously successful minimum-signing bonanza, getting multiple players in exchange for Ayton should still be a priority.

Here, Phoenix gets a floor-spacing center in Turner who’ll block more shots than Ayton, plus a point guard in McConnell. (…)

Of their extremely limited options, the Suns could do a lot worse than Turner, McConnell and a little under $3 million in salary savings this season.”

Of course, this would only make sense if Ayton is once again unwilling to play ball and embrace his role in the desert. But should this move go down, it would be hard to think of a team more stacked with talent than them.