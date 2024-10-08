Kevin Durant's teammate Bradley Beal admits he was the Suns' biggest problem last NBA season

Despite boasting stars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns' playoff run last season was cut short, and Bradley Beal believes he played a significant role in the team's struggles.

The Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, posted a 49-33 record in the 2023-24 regular season, finishing sixth in the Western Conference. However, their postseason ended abruptly with a first-round sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a candid reflection, Bradley Beal has now acknowledged that his absence played a crucial part in the Suns’ disappointing outcome.

Speaking on the “Run Your Race” podcast, Beal opened up about his impact on the team’s performance. “I missed 30 games and we won 49 games,” he said. Then speculated, “If I played half of them games, we are the number 1 seed in the West.”

Bradley Beal’s availability was limited last season, as he suited up for just 53 of the 82 regular-season games due to lingering lower back issues. While his contributions were valuable, averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, his absence was felt deeply, particularly given the elite performances of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Durant led the team, averaging 27.1 points per game over 75 contests, with Booker matching that output in 68 games.

Can the Suns make a run this year?

As Bradley Beal enters his second season with the Suns, the pressure is mounting for him to stay healthy and contribute consistently. Phoenix is hungry for success, having only reached the NBA Finals once in the past 30 years. If Beal can remain on the court and deliver, the Suns may have a legitimate shot at a deep playoff run.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Durant’s big challenge

For Kevin Durant, the stakes are equally high. Despite being regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, critics often diminish his achievements, pointing to the fact that his two NBA titles came with the star-studded Golden State Warriors. Leading the Phoenix Suns to a championship without a superteam backing him would be the defining moment in his career and silence many of his detractors.

