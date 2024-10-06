NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant gets real on playing against Lakers’ LeBron James and Bronny

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant recently shared his thoughts on what it will be like to face both LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, as they make history with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA is gearing up for a historic season, as for the first time ever, a father-son duo will share the court. LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, are set to play together for the Los Angeles Lakers. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant recently opened up about the unique experience of going up against both LeBron and Bronny for the first time.

For players like Durant, who have watched Bronny grow up, the prospect of facing him in an NBA game is especially surreal. Speaking with reporter Mark Medina after a Suns preseason game, Durant shared his thoughts.

“[Playing against Bronny James] will be cool,” Durant said. “I remember Bronny running around when he was in elementary school, being around [LeBron James] and his family 10, 12, 13 years ago. So this moment is pretty cool to see him out on the court with ‘James Jr.’ on his back alongside his dad—it’s crazy.”

Durant will get his first chance to face the James family on Sunday, October 6, when the Suns take on the Lakers in a preseason matchup. However, it’s not guaranteed that both Durant and LeBron will play in the game.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors defends against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Durant addresses contract extension speculation

As contract extension rumors swirl, Durant made it clear during the Suns’ media day that his focus is on the present, not future negotiations.

“I have two years left on my contract. I’m focused on being the best that I can every day, in the moment. We’ll figure that stuff out when it’s time,” Durant told reporters.

Durant, one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, remains a key asset for the Suns. Team owner Mat Ishbia echoed that sentiment, expressing the franchise’s desire to keep the superstar in Phoenix for the long haul.

“Kevin Durant loves it here,” Ishbia said. “We love Kevin Durant. We talk to him and his agent, Rich Kleiman, all the time. We don’t really go through contract extensions publicly, but I’ll tell you this: Kevin loves it. We love Kevin. We plan on Kevin being here, and nothing changes with that.”

