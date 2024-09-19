Trending topics:
NBA

Kevin Garnett opens up about Michael Jordan's ruthless revenge in Timberwolves matchup

Former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett reveals the moment he faced Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and how that experience left a lasting mark on his career.

Kevin Garnett attends the "Cinnamon" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
© Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca FestivalKevin Garnett attends the "Cinnamon" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Kevin Garnett, one of the NBA’s most iconic players, shared a story about a memorable matchup with legend Michael Jordan during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Garnett, known for his intensity and trash-talking ability, recalled a game against the Chicago Bulls in which he faced Jordan. Despite being a rookie, Kevin Garnett wasn’t afraid to challenge the legendary player.

“We’re in Chicago and it’s my rookie year,” Garnett began. “It’s the second half of the year and you know how you catch on now, right? You’ve got your little one-two moves, you’re hitting them all, and you’ve got some confidence,” said the Timberwolves legend on the All The Smoke podcast.

Advertisement

Garnett vs. Jordan: The showdown

During the game, Garnett began trash-talking Jordan, prompting an immediate reaction from the six-time champion. “So, I’m in that. JR Rider and Michael [Jordan] are having a good game, but as we’re coming out of the timeout, I’m on y’all. I can’t even explain it, I’m just like, ‘Keep killing that (expletive), yo.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you too.’ So as I’m walking off, I double back like, ‘Keep killing that (expletive), yo.’ And as I say that, I feel it. Hands on hips, legs locked, and Michael is staring at me for about 15 seconds. I can walk this off, like I don’t even feel it, and play it off and dummy out, but (expletive) that. Nah, I’m here.”

23xi co-owner Michael Jordan talks with members of his team prior to the running of the NASCAR. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire.

23xi co-owner Michael Jordan talks with members of his team prior to the running of the NASCAR. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire.

Advertisement

So, I’m on one. Keep killin’ this (expletive), yo. ‘Okay, keep it up.’ So, I hear JR go, ‘Yeah, alright young fella, keep going,’” Garnett continued. “So, he’s trying to get me off, now that I recall it, he was trying to kind of back me off a little bit. I double back, so he goes, ‘Hey look Mike, he doesn’t really know how we…’ I see him and Mike having a conversation, ‘He don’t really know, he’s excited,’” the NBA champion continued his story.

NBA News: Former player makes surprising choice in LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan GOAT debate

see also

NBA News: Former player makes surprising choice in LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan GOAT debate

Jordan’s response

Michael Jordan, known for his fierce competitiveness, responded to Garnett’s provocations with a dominant performance in the game. Jordan finished with 35 points and 6 rebounds, leading the Bulls to a resounding victory over the Timberwolves. Garnett learned a valuable lesson from that matchup and has since shown more respect toward Jordan and other players.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys give big injury update about CeeDee Lamb before game against Ravens
NFL

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys give big injury update about CeeDee Lamb before game against Ravens

NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns head coach announces big decision about Arch Manning
Sports

NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns head coach announces big decision about Arch Manning

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests which player could be better than him and Lionel Messi
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests which player could be better than him and Lionel Messi

NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes makes big admission after beating Joe Burrow's Bengals
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes makes big admission after beating Joe Burrow's Bengals

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo