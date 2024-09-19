Kevin Garnett opens up about Michael Jordan's ruthless revenge in Timberwolves matchup

Former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett reveals the moment he faced Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and how that experience left a lasting mark on his career.

Kevin Garnett, one of the NBA’s most iconic players, shared a story about a memorable matchup with legend Michael Jordan during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Garnett, known for his intensity and trash-talking ability, recalled a game against the Chicago Bulls in which he faced Jordan. Despite being a rookie, Kevin Garnett wasn’t afraid to challenge the legendary player.

“We’re in Chicago and it’s my rookie year,” Garnett began. “It’s the second half of the year and you know how you catch on now, right? You’ve got your little one-two moves, you’re hitting them all, and you’ve got some confidence,” said the Timberwolves legend on the All The Smoke podcast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garnett vs. Jordan: The showdown

During the game, Garnett began trash-talking Jordan, prompting an immediate reaction from the six-time champion. “So, I’m in that. JR Rider and Michael [Jordan] are having a good game, but as we’re coming out of the timeout, I’m on y’all. I can’t even explain it, I’m just like, ‘Keep killing that (expletive), yo.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you too.’ So as I’m walking off, I double back like, ‘Keep killing that (expletive), yo.’ And as I say that, I feel it. Hands on hips, legs locked, and Michael is staring at me for about 15 seconds. I can walk this off, like I don’t even feel it, and play it off and dummy out, but (expletive) that. Nah, I’m here.”

23xi co-owner Michael Jordan talks with members of his team prior to the running of the NASCAR. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire.

Advertisement

“So, I’m on one. Keep killin’ this (expletive), yo. ‘Okay, keep it up.’ So, I hear JR go, ‘Yeah, alright young fella, keep going,’” Garnett continued. “So, he’s trying to get me off, now that I recall it, he was trying to kind of back me off a little bit. I double back, so he goes, ‘Hey look Mike, he doesn’t really know how we…’ I see him and Mike having a conversation, ‘He don’t really know, he’s excited,’” the NBA champion continued his story.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Former player makes surprising choice in LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan GOAT debate

Jordan’s response

Michael Jordan, known for his fierce competitiveness, responded to Garnett’s provocations with a dominant performance in the game. Jordan finished with 35 points and 6 rebounds, leading the Bulls to a resounding victory over the Timberwolves. Garnett learned a valuable lesson from that matchup and has since shown more respect toward Jordan and other players.