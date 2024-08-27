Kevin Garnett makes something clear to Anthony Edwards after Michael Jordan comments

Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett and rising star Anthony Edwards have ignited a debate about the evolution of basketball, centered on Michael Jordan's dominance in the 1990s.

The NBA offseason has been filled with controversial debates and opinions. The latest to light the fuse was a statement from young Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards about Michael Jordan, which prompted a strong response from Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett.

Edwards claimed that no player from the 1990s had “ability” beyond Michael Jordan. Garnett, known for his intensity and physical style of play, dismissed Edwards’ claim, arguing that today’s players could not survive in his era.

Garnett emphasized that today’s style of play, characterized by quick movements and three-point shots, wouldn’t have worked years ago. According to him, the game was much more physical and demanded far greater efficiency.

“If I’m being honest, bro, I don’t think anybody in this generation could have played like 20 years ago,” Garnett said in the most recent episode of Ticket & The Truth. “Twenty years ago, bro, you couldn’t get to a triple step back. You hear what I’m saying to you? You couldn’t get to a triple step back. And then if you shot that s—, it had to go in. You know why? Because we had efficiency, back in the day, my dude, and it was so f—— hard.”

The generational war of words: Garnett vs. Edwards

Even though Kevin Garnett is a big fan of Edwards, his opinion on the skill of today’s players shows a clear generation gap. While Edwards believes today’s players are superior, Garnett maintains that the game was more challenging and physical in his day.

“It was too physical, and guess what? The league had to come off of it for the flow of movement to be able to have scoring go up, which is why we like to sit here and watch kind of the rat race of the high-paced game right now,” Garnett said.

The debate between Edwards and Garnett reflects the complexity of comparing players from different eras. While it’s hard to determine who is better, what’s clear is that both have made their mark on the NBA.