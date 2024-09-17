Magic Johnson makes something clear about his GOAT pick between Michael Jordan, LeBron James

NBA icon Magic Johnson surprises everyone with his choice between legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, reigniting the GOAT debate.

Magic Johnson, one of the NBA’s most recognizable legends, has expressed his preference between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Michael Jordan in the eternal debate over who is the greatest player of all time.

The debate over who the greatest NBA player of all time is remains one of the most exciting topics in the world of basketball. LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the leading candidates, each with strong arguments in their favor.

In an interview with Patrick Bet-David, Johnson was asked who he would pick in a fantasy draft between Jordan and LeBron James. Despite LeBron’s four championship titles, Magic didn’t hesitate to select Jordan.

“Michael. I’m taking Michael all day,” he said. “Look, I love me some LeBron. I think besides his jumping ability, we are similar in what we did because he makes his teammates better; he’s great in terms of wanting to win… LeBron has done great things for the game today… But I gotta take Michael.”

Who is the GOAT?

Magic Johnson, as one of the most successful players in history, has a unique perspective on this debate. His choice of Jordan shows that he still considers the former Bulls player to be the greatest of all time.

Even though Magic Johnson prefers Michael Jordan, he also acknowledged LeBron James’ accomplishments. The former Lakers player highlighted James’ ability to lead teams and his impact on the modern game.

LeBron James has won four championship titles, four MVP awards, and set numerous NBA records. His legacy as a player is indisputable, and many consider him one of the best of all time.