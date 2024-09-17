Trending topics:
NBA

Magic Johnson makes something clear about his GOAT pick between Michael Jordan, LeBron James

NBA icon Magic Johnson surprises everyone with his choice between legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, reigniting the GOAT debate.

Magic Johnson speaks prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
© IMAGO / London Entertainment GroupMagic Johnson speaks prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

By Alexander Rosquez

Magic Johnson, one of the NBA’s most recognizable legends, has expressed his preference between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Michael Jordan in the eternal debate over who is the greatest player of all time.

The debate over who the greatest NBA player of all time is remains one of the most exciting topics in the world of basketball. LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the leading candidates, each with strong arguments in their favor.

In an interview with Patrick Bet-David, Johnson was asked who he would pick in a fantasy draft between Jordan and LeBron James. Despite LeBron’s four championship titles, Magic didn’t hesitate to select Jordan.

Advertisement

“Michael. I’m taking Michael all day,” he said. “Look, I love me some LeBron. I think besides his jumping ability, we are similar in what we did because he makes his teammates better; he’s great in terms of wanting to win… LeBron has done great things for the game today… But I gotta take Michael.”

Michael Jordan walks in the garage area prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Quaker State 400. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire.

Michael Jordan walks in the garage area prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Quaker State 400. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire.

Advertisement

Who is the GOAT?

Magic Johnson, as one of the most successful players in history, has a unique perspective on this debate. His choice of Jordan shows that he still considers the former Bulls player to be the greatest of all time.

Shawn Kemp delivers a strong message to those comparing LeBron James to Michael Jordan

see also

Shawn Kemp delivers a strong message to those comparing LeBron James to Michael Jordan

Even though Magic Johnson prefers Michael Jordan, he also acknowledged LeBron James’ accomplishments. The former Lakers player highlighted James’ ability to lead teams and his impact on the modern game.

Advertisement

LeBron James has won four championship titles, four MVP awards, and set numerous NBA records. His legacy as a player is indisputable, and many consider him one of the best of all time.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Steelers Russell Wilson's surprise injury update reveals his status amid game vs Chargers
NFL

NFL News: Steelers Russell Wilson's surprise injury update reveals his status amid game vs Chargers

NFL Rumors: Panthers QB Bryce Young's strong reaction after losing the starting spot to Andy Dalton
NFL

NFL Rumors: Panthers QB Bryce Young's strong reaction after losing the starting spot to Andy Dalton

Pep Guardiola on who he thinks might win the Ballon d'Or
Soccer

Pep Guardiola on who he thinks might win the Ballon d'Or

NBA News: Former player makes surprising choice in LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan GOAT debate
NBA

NBA News: Former player makes surprising choice in LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan GOAT debate

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo