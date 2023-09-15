The Milwaukee Bucks are officially on the clock right now. They have one NBA season to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo that Wisconsin is the place to be and to stay for many more years there.

Giannis recently stated that he wouldn’t mind taking his talents somewhere else if that meant having a better opportunity to win another NBA championship in the foreseeable future.

However, Khris Middleton believes he’s eventually going to stay, mostly because they’ve never had any sort of issue or power struggle in terms of who’s going to take a big shot or not.

Khris Middleton Says There Is No Power Struggle In The Bucks

“There’s never been a struggle about who is one and two between us,” Middleton said on The Old Man & the Three. “As we got older, there was a respect that was formed and bonded between those intense practices. Then as time goes on, we realized none of this matters once we got into the games. We had our battles in practice, now our job is to go out and win. So, whoever is one, two, three, four, five, that doesn’t matter.”

“As long as we win, everything is taken care of itself, everybody gets paid, everybody is happy, and everybody gets to go wherever they wanna go. That’s just the way we learned,” he added.

“Everybody wants to be ‘the guy,’ but sometimes it’s okay not being the guy, like I have no problem not being the guy,” Middleton said. “Some nights are going to be my night, he [Giannis] has no problem with that, and I know a lot of nights are going to be his night. As long as we win I’m happy I’m good… If you realize you wanna win, you have to sacrifice something. So, I think we’ve all had this mindset that at some point we have to sacrifice something within our game, within ourselves to be on a winning team and luckily it happened organically with us.”

Giannis has made it loud and clear that he just wants to win, and he’s never looked mad or angry over Middleton or any other player taking over when need be. That’s winning basketball.