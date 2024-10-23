Knicks' Josh Hart offers hilarious commentary on Boston Celtics' impressive win in NBA opener

The Boston Celtics dominated the New York Knicks in the 2024-25 NBA season opener, and Josh Hart offered a humorous yet candid take on his team’s loss, shedding an unexpected light on the Celtics' dominant performance.

The Boston Celtics came out strong, reminding everyone why they were crowned NBA champions just months ago. Their 132-109 victory against the New York Knicks at TD Garden showcased their offensive firepower and established them as serious contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics’ commanding display didn’t go unnoticed by Josh Hart, who had a lighthearted response to his team’s struggles.

“NBA needs to drug test all of them, I’ll tell you that right now,” the Knicks guard joked, referring to how unstoppable Boston seemed throughout the game. “I ain’t ever seen anything like that before,” Hart added, before switching gears to offer sincere praise: “You gotta give them credit. They’re already an explosive team. Obviously, there was an energy in the arena today. It was contagious. They played extremely well.”

Hart later acknowledged that Boston’s victory wasn’t just about their excellence, but also the New York Knicks’ shortcomings. “We’ll look at it; we’ll learn from it… There were some defensive mishaps that we had,” he said, taking a balanced view of the loss.

Celtics shine in season opener

The reigning champions left no doubt about the outcome from the start. They built a commanding 43-24 lead in the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the game and allowing them to control the tempo with ease.

Several Celtics players delivered standout performances, most notably Jayson Tatum, who racked up 37 points and 10 assists. Derrick White contributed 24 points, while Jaylen Brown added 23, with all three players helping Boston overwhelm the Knicks on both ends of the court.

Celtics tie NBA record for three-pointers

One of the night’s key moments came from beyond the arc, as Boston’s three-point shooting was nothing short of remarkable. The Celtics tied the all-time NBA record with 29 made three-pointers, a mark previously held by the Milwaukee Bucks since 2020. Though they tried to surpass the record late in the game, Boston missed their next 13 attempts from deep and had to settle for sharing the historic feat.