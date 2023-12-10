It’s been quite a while since the New York Knicks were a legitimate contender to win the NBA championship. It’s been even longer since they’ve actually won the chip, and there are generations of Knicks fans who have never watched their team hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.

This Knicks team has a shot at doing something special. They’re not good enough to go back and forth with the top-tier teams in the Eastern Conference, but they could be just one piece away from taking that major leap.

With that in mind, they could look to make the most of the Chicago Bulls’ imminent panic sale. Billy Donovan’s team is near the bottom of the East and unlikely to get out any time soon.

So, with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan most likely up for grabs and the Knicks having plenty of valuable assets to trade, they shouldn’t even hesitate, and make a run at one of the All-Star guards.

DeRozan Wants To Be A Knick

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, DeRozan will be highly coveted. Nonetheless, he would have the Knicks and Miami Heat as preferred destinations if he were to be moved:

“When it comes to possible destinations, the Heat and Knicks are known to be preferable to DeRozan if he winds up getting moved,” Amick Wrote. “Our Jovan Buha revealed recently that the Lakers are interested in DeRozan (and former Laker Alex Caruso) more than LaVine, which makes perfect sense to anyone who remembers how LeBron James courted DeRozan three summers ago.”

Knicks Haven’t Approached The Bulls

As of now, the Knicks have yet to make an approach to the Bulls regarding any of their star players, according to team insider Stefan Bondy. Even so, the team is reportedly active in trade talks looking to bolster their roster right now:

“Several reports state that the Bulls are open to moving Zach LaVine and other veterans, like DeMar DeRozan. The Athletic reported that the Knicks would be a desired landing spot for DeRozan.This makes sense as DeRozan also strongly considered signing with New York in the 2021 offseason,” wrote Bondy. “But as of earlier this week, the Knicks hadn’t engaged in any advanced talks with Chicago on any of their players, per SNY sources.”

It’s Now Or Never

The Knicks have missed many opportunities to sign star players in free agency, and their current reality is that it might be easier for them to trade for one than to actually convince one to join them at MSG.

We’re talking about a team on the verge of championship contention that wouldn’t necessarily have to give up any starting player to get a 25+ points-per-game scorer.

LaVine wants to leave the Bulls and would welcome a move to NY with open arms, and DeRozan has already expressed his interest in playing for the Knicks. The Bulls will have several offers, but the Knicks can one-up every potential trade package they get. It’s time to take a risk in the Big Apple.