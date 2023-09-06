Kobe Bryant once revealed the shocking best thing that ever happened to him

Ever since he was a young child, Kobe Bryant had one goal and one goal only. He wanted to be the greatest player in NBA history, even ahead of Michael Jordan and everybody else.

His drive was unmatched, and his work ethic was his cover letter, even at a young age. All he cared about was getting better, and he was literally obsessed with basketball, up to the point that he didn’t have any friends.

Back in the day, the Los Angeles Lakers legend admitted that he wasn’t even invited to parties or to hang out on weekends, but he believed that was the best thing that ever happened to him.

Kobe Bryant Only Cared About Hoops

“I wasn’t invited to parties or friendly gatherings on a weekend,” Bryant said. “So, on Fridays and Saturdays, I would go in my rec room with my basketball and basically dribble myself to sleep and I think that was the best thing that could have ever happened to me.”

“Because during those lonely hours in the rec room, I discovered the hunger, the motivation, and the desire to be the best possible basketball player that I could be,” he added.

Not many teenagers are as determined to be great as Kobe. That mentality was one of the biggest reasons why he became such a massive icon and one of the most influential athletes to ever live.