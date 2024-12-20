Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dan Campbell and Lions will get an injured star back in time for the playoffs

As the Detroit Lions push toward a potential playoff berth, head coach Dan Campbell has received a major boost. Despite a season marred by injuries to key players, the Lions are set to welcome back a star player just in time for the postseason.

Dan Campbell head coach of the Detroit Lions
© Quinn Harris/Getty ImagesDan Campbell head coach of the Detroit Lions

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Detroit Lions are trying to win the first Super Bowl in the history of the franchise. However, injuries have become a nightmare for head coach Dan Campbell.

The list is impressive. Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, David Montgomery, Carlton Davis, John Cominsky, Alex Anzalone, Khalil Dorsey, David Bada, Derrick Barnes, Marcus Davenport, Nate Lynn, Kyle Peko, Malcolm Rodriguez, among others.

Despite this challenging scenario, the Lions must bounce back after a painful loss to the Buffalo Bills, aiming to win the NFC North. It’s a tough race with the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers.

Who is injured with Lions right now?

Despite all the mentioned injuries, the Detroit Lions have received good news heading into the playoffs. In what seemed like a very complicated situation, a report from Adam Schefter confirms that running back David Montgomery could return to the team soon.

“David Montgomery might have avoided season-ending surgery and there is optimism for a potential return in the playoffs. It’s about rehabbing and going from there.”

Is David Montgomery out for the season with Lions?

This injury update means the Lions’ main goal is to secure the No. 1 seed to get a bye week. If the Minnesota Vikings take the divisional title from them, Detroit would become a wild card team and would have to chase the Super Bowl on the road with no extra rest.

After those reports, Dan Cambpell also sounded positive. “Optimistic with a couple of doctors that he saw, the last two. I think we may see where this thing goes. It certainly sounds more optimistic.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

