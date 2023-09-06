The Los Angeles Lakers just signed Anthony Davis to a huge contract extension ahead of the upcoming NBA season. On paper, that was a no-brainer move, but some fans weren’t that excited.

As talented as Davis is, his time with the Lakers has been a rollercoaster ride. Sometimes he’s great, and sometimes, he even struggles to score in double figures.

That’s why ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith recently claimed that you simply cannot trust the former New Orleans Pelicans star, calling him out and criticizing his work ethic and preparation.

Lakers Can’t Trust Anthony Davis

“I don’t believe in Anthony Davis, in terms of his availability,” Smith said on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay. “Not talking about his skill set. I’m not talking about whether he cares or not. I’m talking about injury-prone, sporadic.”

“There’s something going on with him where instead of talking about me getting in the gym, you need to be talking about him getting in the gym because it’s up and down,” he continued. “It’s like this brother sat and ate a healthy meal one day and then ate a bag of Skittles the next. It’s this plummet, you know what I’m saying. I don’t understand it and I can’t have faith in that.”

LeBron James shouldn’t be asked to carry the load at this point in his career, and that’s on Davis. Hopefully, this will be the year he finally steps up as a leader and allows James to stay fresh for the postseason.