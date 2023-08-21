Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made a name for himself for being one of the best players in the NBA for almost two decades. However, besides his great play on the court, he was also sought after for his wisdom.

Bryant was always quite mature, even when he entered the league. And even though he faced plenty of backlash for his infidelity scandal, he was with his wife Vanessa since they were 21 years old, so he knew a thing or two about couples.

With that in mind, someone one asked the five-time NBA champion about gold diggers. And as per usual, Kobe was right on point and rather philosophical with his answer.

The Day Kobe Bryant Talked About Gold Diggers

“You can ask me anything, man,” Bryant said. “Well, you really can’t differentiate. It’s really, really difficult to tell. What I learned throughout the years. Hmm. So what? Just roll the dice.”

“I think God has a plan for us all,” the shooting guard continued. “If she’s the one that’s meant to be, then that’s what is gonna happen. I think it’s going to be a gut feeling that I’ll have. I’ll just know she’s the one.”

Well, there you have it. The Black Mamba might have been a hopeless romantic, but trusting his gut often led him to do great things, so young and single guys out there should take notes.