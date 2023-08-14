The Los Angeles Lakers have had more legendary players than any other franchise in the NBA. But among the many greats we’ve seen donning the Purple and Gold, Kobe Bryant stands on a tier of his own.

But just like Michael Jordan before him or LeBron James after him, Kobe couldn’t win on his own. He needed someone to complement him and help him be the best version of himself.

Likewise, the Black Mamba was that same person for that sidekick. That’s why Pau Gasol honored him in his Hall of Fame induction speech, stating that he wouldn’t have reached his peak without Kobe’s leadership.

Pau Gasol Thanks Kobe In Hall Of Fame Speech

“That’s where (Lakers) I got to know the person who elevated my game like no other,” Gasol said. “Who taught me what it took to win at the highest level. Who showed me how hard you have to work and the mentality you needed to have in order to be the best. The commitment you had to make, what it meant, and what it took to be a leader, Kobe.”

“I wouldn’t be here without you brother,” Gasol continued. “I wish more than anything that you and Gigi were here today with us. I miss you and love you.”

This was one of the most emotional ceremonies in Hall of Fame history, and it would’ve been nice to see Kobe introducing his best friend. It still doesn’t feel real that he’s not around anymore.