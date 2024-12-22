Undoubtedly, Russell Wilson was one of the main reasons why the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 34-17 against the Baltimore Ravens. A fumble near the goal line and an interception that turned into a pick-six crushed any hope.

The veteran quarterback is trying to revamp his career to secure one last big contract that could pay him at least $30 million per year. However, the last two defeats have raised many doubts.

Despite the criticism, Wilson remains focused on his goal and wants to lead the Steelers to win the seventh Super Bowl in franchise history. The end of the schedule will be very difficult against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

What is the Steelers’ record right now?

The Steelers have a 10-5 record, and despite the bad performance in Baltimore, they still control their destiny to win the AFC North. Two victories in their last two games will give them the divisional title. For this reason, Russell Wilson sent a very clear message to his teammates.

“I think the biggest thing is we want to be standing in the end and it’s not the end yet. Everything that we desire is in front of us. There’s still a lot of football left. We got to respond in the right way. I got to do everything I can to lead us in the right way. We have a great football team. We got a game on Wednesday that we’ve got to be ready for. I know what I can do better. That’s for sure.”

How can Steelers win the AFC North?

The Pittsburgh Steelers can win the AFC North if they secure two victories in their last two games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. For this reason, Wilson admits that nothing is lost yet.

“Just keep your head down and work. I don’t think there’s enough time to really silk or worry or fear. We have so much confidence in who we are, what we can do and how we are going to respond. We can’t let a tough game like this take us into a negative state of mind because there’s a lot to play for. A lot more that we are searching for. We can still win the North. It’s about not wavering in our belief. I’m excited about the opportunity we have in front of us. The resolve that we have.”

