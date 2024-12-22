NHL News: Maple Leafs star John Tavares makes sincere admission on his future

On Canada Day in 2018, John Tavares made a decision that shocked the NHL. The former New York Islanders star signed a seven-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and fans on Long Island have never forgotten it. As Tavares plays through the final season of that multi-million dollar contract, he has issued an honest statement about his future.

Under Craig Berube, the Maple Leafs have looked impressive so far in the 2023-24 NHL season. Toronto is battling for the top spot in the Atlantic Division and looks like a lock for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the real test for this team will come in the postseason, where they must put away the ghosts from the past.

Tavares’ tenure in Toronto has been very good statiscally, but it has failed to break the hex for the Maple Leafs. With Tavares, the Maple Leafs only made it past the first round once, and were immediately gentleman swept by the Florida Panthers. It’s definitely been a frustrating ride, and one that’s been on repeat for fans in The Six.

Though it feels like the season always end with a sour taste for the Maple Leafs, Tavares has enjoyed his stay in Toronto and has made a very honest revelation on his wish for the future.

John Tavares (91) of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during the warm-up period of the NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens on February 8, 2020, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC.

“I’ve said it before, I would love to stay and hope it works out,” Tavares confessed, via NHL.com. “I think that’s, that’s my goal and my intention. Aside from not being able to help bring a Stanley Cup here, it’s been everything I could hope for. In fact, it’s been even better than I thought, to be honest.”

Tavares’ stats during contract year

While Tavares hopes to remain in The Queen City, the Maple Leafs could decide to move on from a high-paid player. If that happens, Tavares would become an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason. The 34-year-old center is proving to Toronto and other teams that he still is an effective producer.

So far this season, Tavares has tallied 15 goals, 17 assists, and 32 points through 33 games. He reached the 600-assist milestone and is 28 points away from the 1,100-point mark.

Whether Tavares finds a new home for the 2025-26 season or Toronto keeps the core together remains unclear and will likely be determined by their postseason performance.

