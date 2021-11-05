Everybody's talking about Kyrie Irving nowadays and all the money he could lose this season. Here, we break down his contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

When it comes to controversial figures in the NBA, chances are that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sits at the top of that list. He's outspoken and will never doubt to engage in uncomfortable conversations.

That has made him a popular and polarizing figure all over the world, even for non-sports fans. Half of the planet doesn't even know how good of a basketball player he is due to his recent comments and activity.

One of the biggest reasons why so many people support him nowadays is for giving up a lot of money for his beliefs. But, how much is "a lot of money" and how much money has he made throughout his career? Let's break it down.

Kyrie Irving's Contract: How Much Does He Make?

Kyrie Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season. He signed a 4-year, $136,490,600 contract with an average salary of $34,122,650 per year. His contract is fully guaranteed and he was eligible for an incentive bonus worth $412,500 for this season.

Irving made $31,742,000 during his first season with the Nets, then that number would go up every year to $33,329,100; $34,916,200; and $36,503,300 for the final year of his contract in 2023. Then, he'll become an unrestricted free agent, as the Nets reportedly don't want to offer him a contract extension.

For this season, Irving's $34,916,200 salary would translate to a $671,465 weekly salary. That's $95,660 per day, $3,985 per hour, $66 per minute or $1.1 per second. If we were to divide it by games played, that's $425,807 per game.

How Much Money Could Kyrie Irving Lose If He Doesn't Play This Season?

The Brooklyn Nets won't pay Kyrie Irving for all the games he misses this season due to his ineligibility. The Nets have 41 home games and will meet the New York Knicks twice at Madison Square Garden this season, meaning he'll forfeit 43 game checks.

For those of you who don't want to do the math, that means that Irving will give up $18,309,714.6 this season for refusing to get vaccinated. That, plus the $187 million contract extension the Nets were eager to offer him.

How Much Has Kyrie Earned In His NBA Career?

Even so, it's not like Kyrie will struggle to get by. He's made plenty of cash throughout his 10-year career in the Association. Thus far, he's earned $193,211,049 in the NBA alone and he's landed plenty of lucrative endorsements as well.