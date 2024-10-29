Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson's Mavericks teammate sends strong message to the rest of the league

The Dallas Mavericks recently secured a win over the Jazz and are finding their rhythm early in the NBA regular season, with Klay Thompson emerging as a key player.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesKlay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Santiago Tovar

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be strong contenders in the NBA Western Conference this season. With star players like Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson, the Mavericks are determined to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Their recent win over the Utah Jazz in Dallas was a relief for fans. Now at 1-1 in the NBA regular season, the victory serves as motivation for the upcoming games. Thompson delivered an impressive performance, scoring 18 points with 2 assists and 4 rebounds.

Ahead of Game 4, Thompson’s teammate Dereck Lively II spoke to the media following the Jazz victory, sending a message to about Mavericks game plan: “It comes down to playing a different game. Sometimes, we see three or four defenders collapsing to stop a lob, which means we need to get our defense rotating.”

Advertisement

Lively II continued, explaining what happens if opponents attempt to stop the Mavericks’ lob strategy: “If we don’t get it on the first try, with a swing-swing and a second-side drive, we can still get the lob… if we keep that focus, we’ll be in the season’s highlight reel.”

Dereck Lively II - Dallas Mavericks

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after scoring alongside teammate P.J. Washington #25 as they play the San Antonio Spurs.

Advertisement

Lively II’s contribution to the Mavericks off the bench


In the three games the Mavericks have played this season, Lively II has come off the bench each time, averaging 11.3 points on 5 field goals, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson delivers strong warning to NBA teams about Mavericks&#039; playoff potential

see also

Lakers legend Magic Johnson delivers strong warning to NBA teams about Mavericks' playoff potential

Alongside Lively II, the Mavericks also rely on Spencer Dinwiddie as a key contributor from the bench. However, the team is still looking for their regular starters to step up if they’re to establish themselves as contenders in the Western Conference.

Advertisement

Irving reflects on the Mavericks’ performance

Adding to Lively II’s comments, Kyrie Irving was candid about the team’s recent performances, saying, “We’re heading in the right direction, but we still need to be better, man. We’re nowhere close to our championship habits right now.”

Focused on their season goals, the Mavericks continue on their journey with the next challenge against the Timberwolves, another team striving for strong results early in the regular season.

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Paolo Banchero opens up about standout performance in Magic’s win over Pacers
NBA

NBA News: Paolo Banchero opens up about standout performance in Magic’s win over Pacers

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Judge makes strong self-criticism on his role in World Series vs Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Judge makes strong self-criticism on his role in World Series vs Dodgers

NBA Rumors: Celtics fans receive important injury update on Kristaps Porzingis
NBA

NBA Rumors: Celtics fans receive important injury update on Kristaps Porzingis

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George shares insight on Bronny James' influence for the next generation
NBA

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George shares insight on Bronny James' influence for the next generation

Better Collective Logo