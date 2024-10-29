NBA News: Klay Thompson's Mavericks teammate sends strong message to the rest of the league

The Dallas Mavericks recently secured a win over the Jazz and are finding their rhythm early in the NBA regular season, with Klay Thompson emerging as a key player.

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be strong contenders in the NBA Western Conference this season. With star players like Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson, the Mavericks are determined to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Their recent win over the Utah Jazz in Dallas was a relief for fans. Now at 1-1 in the NBA regular season, the victory serves as motivation for the upcoming games. Thompson delivered an impressive performance, scoring 18 points with 2 assists and 4 rebounds.

Ahead of Game 4, Thompson’s teammate Dereck Lively II spoke to the media following the Jazz victory, sending a message to about Mavericks game plan: “It comes down to playing a different game. Sometimes, we see three or four defenders collapsing to stop a lob, which means we need to get our defense rotating.”

Lively II continued, explaining what happens if opponents attempt to stop the Mavericks’ lob strategy: “If we don’t get it on the first try, with a swing-swing and a second-side drive, we can still get the lob… if we keep that focus, we’ll be in the season’s highlight reel.”

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after scoring alongside teammate P.J. Washington #25 as they play the San Antonio Spurs.

Lively II’s contribution to the Mavericks off the bench



In the three games the Mavericks have played this season, Lively II has come off the bench each time, averaging 11.3 points on 5 field goals, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Alongside Lively II, the Mavericks also rely on Spencer Dinwiddie as a key contributor from the bench. However, the team is still looking for their regular starters to step up if they’re to establish themselves as contenders in the Western Conference.

Irving reflects on the Mavericks’ performance

Adding to Lively II’s comments, Kyrie Irving was candid about the team’s recent performances, saying, “We’re heading in the right direction, but we still need to be better, man. We’re nowhere close to our championship habits right now.”

Focused on their season goals, the Mavericks continue on their journey with the next challenge against the Timberwolves, another team striving for strong results early in the regular season.

