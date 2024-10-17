LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Nike reveal new sneaker

LeBron James’ new Nike sneaker is called the LeBron 22, and it’s set to be released to the general public on November 1st.

Nike and LeBron James have an announcement to make: the new LeBron 22 will be available for purchase starting November 1st. The release of the new sneaker coincides with the start of the NBA season, where LeBron James and the Lakers hope to win their second title together.

James, now 39, will also have his son Bronny playing on the team, despite much controversy. The LeBron 22 first appeared when the Team USA star won the gold medal during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

“We engineered the LeBron XXII to match his powerful and agile playing style,” says Ross Klein, Nike’s Senior Director of Men’s Basketball Footwear Product Design. Here are some price details on the new LeBron 22s.

How Much Will LeBron James’ LeBron 22 Cost?

According to reports, the new sneaker will retail for $180 in adult sizes. Smaller sizes will incorporate understated design alterations and be available at a more affordable price point.

James’ personal style is reflected in every aspect of the shoe, featuring striking, unconventional color schemes influenced by his design aesthetic, along with his signature embedded in the heel, which adds a unique and personal flair.

The LA Lakers kick off their new NBA season on October 22nd against the Minnesota Timberwolves.