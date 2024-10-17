Trending topics:
NBA

LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Nike reveal new sneaker

LeBron James’ new Nike sneaker is called the LeBron 22, and it’s set to be released to the general public on November 1st.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
© Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

By Kelvin Loyola

Nike and LeBron James have an announcement to make: the new LeBron 22 will be available for purchase starting November 1st. The release of the new sneaker coincides with the start of the NBA season, where LeBron James and the Lakers hope to win their second title together.

James, now 39, will also have his son Bronny playing on the team, despite much controversy. The LeBron 22 first appeared when the Team USA star won the gold medal during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

“We engineered the LeBron XXII to match his powerful and agile playing style,” says Ross Klein, Nike’s Senior Director of Men’s Basketball Footwear Product Design. Here are some price details on the new LeBron 22s.

Advertisement

How Much Will LeBron James’ LeBron 22 Cost?

According to reports, the new sneaker will retail for $180 in adult sizes. Smaller sizes will incorporate understated design alterations and be available at a more affordable price point.

James’ personal style is reflected in every aspect of the shoe, featuring striking, unconventional color schemes influenced by his design aesthetic, along with his signature embedded in the heel, which adds a unique and personal flair.

Advertisement

The LA Lakers kick off their new NBA season on October 22nd against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA News: Steve Kerr sheds light on the relationship between Stephen Curry and LeBron James

see also

NBA News: Steve Kerr sheds light on the relationship between Stephen Curry and LeBron James

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Josh Allen sends message to Amari Cooper after his arrival to the Bills
NFL

Josh Allen sends message to Amari Cooper after his arrival to the Bills

NCAAF News: Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady hints at LSU coaching job
College Football

NCAAF News: Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady hints at LSU coaching job

NBA News: Clippers get disappointing update as Kawhi Leonard's status is worse than expected
NBA

NBA News: Clippers get disappointing update as Kawhi Leonard's status is worse than expected

NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers set to sign new player from Jets to help Russell Wilson
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers set to sign new player from Jets to help Russell Wilson

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo