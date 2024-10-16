Trending topics:
NBA News: Steve Kerr sheds light on the relationship between Stephen Curry and LeBron James

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently spoke about the bond between Stephen Curry and LeBron James, two of the NBA's most iconic figures, who shared the court as teammates this summer during the Paris 2024 Olympics with Team USA.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

In recent days, rumors circulated about the possibility of Stephen Curry and LeBron James teaming up in the future—a scenario both improbable and fascinating. This speculation reignited interest in the nature of their relationship, given their shared history of competition in the NBA. Addressing this, Golden State Warriors heead coach Steve Kerr shared his observations from their time together at the Olympics, revealing some intriguing details.

“It was a bromance,” Kerr joked, drawing laughter from those in attendance. “I think those guys, there’s so much respect and has been for so long. Until you’re playing on the same team, you won’t know what that’s like, and it clicked from day one. They remind me of each other but not in the way they play, but the way they prepare.” 

As the head coach of Team USA, Kerr had a front-row seat to witness the dynamic between Curry and James during their weeks in France. Together, they not only led the team to a gold medal but also demonstrated their leadership off the court throughout the tournament.

I think LeBron is more vocal but there’s an inherent leadership that is immediately apparent with both guys. It was impressive to watch and the fact they did it together, it became their team very quickly, and the guys followed their lead,” the coach explained.

Steve Kerr

Head coach Steve Kerr of Team United States reacts during a Men’s basketball quarterfinal game between Team United States and Team Brazil on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France.

Kerr, who has coached Curry at the Warriors for a decade, also drew comparisons between the Golden State star and LeBron: “There’s a reason he’s doing what he’s doing at 39. The way he approaches practice, talks in shootaround, and film sessions, and engages his teammates and leads, it’s very similar to Steph.”

From rivals to teammates

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have a storied history of competition, facing off in four consecutive NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. Curry came out on top in three of those series, while James secured a memorable comeback in the 2015-16 season.

Despite their intense rivalry, when the opportunity arose to join forces for Team USA, both stars set aside the past and united for a common goal. Their leadership was instrumental in guiding the team to its fifth consecutive Olympic gold, marking LeBron’s third and Curry’s first.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

