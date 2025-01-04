Lakers' Anthony Davis quotes Charles Barkley to mock LeBron James after breaking Jordan's record

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 119-102, fueled by a stellar performance from LeBron James. The 40-year-old superstar scored 30 points, not only leading his team to a crucial victory but also setting a new NBA record. James surpassed Michael Jordan as the player with the most games of 30 or more points in NBA history. Teammate Anthony Davis weighed in on the accomplishment, referencing a recent remark by Charles Barkley.

“It bothers me,” Davis said, laughing, during a postgame press conference when asked about James’ milestone. He quickly followed up, jokingly adding, “But, it took him seven more seasons.” His playful comment drew laughter from the media, accompanied by a knowing look exchanged between Davis and LeBron. “Somebody said that earlier, but I don’t really think of it like that,” Anthony continued, lightening the mood.

This quip was a direct nod to Barkley’s recent critique of the constant comparisons between current players and past legends, particularly James and Jordan. The Hall of Famer had recently remarked on The Steam Room podcast: “I don’t get into the debate between Michael and LeBron because I think it’s weak journalism when guys on TV and radio try to get fools to call in with their rankings.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barkley also addressed LeBron closing in on Jordan’s 30-point games record, noting, “He’s played, like, seven more years? That’s an astonishing stat. As great as LeBron is, he’s still behind Michael Jordan in 30-point games, and he’s played seven more seasons. That is astonishing.”

Former NBA player and commentator Charles Barkley looks on prior to the 2016 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Championship game.

Advertisement

Anthony Davis’ admiration for LeBron

After the lighthearted exchange, Davis turned serious, reflecting on his respect for his Lakers teammate. “Growing up, I was number one LeBron, you know, that was my era,” he shared, revealing his admiration for James. Davis expressed his pride in James’ achievement: “That’s obviously, you know, a hell of an accomplishment. I think he’s probably number one in everything at this point.”

Advertisement

Davis made it clear that James still has plenty of records to break, with the Lakers fully supportive of helping him continue to build on his legacy. “I’ve been here long enough to witness so many accomplishments, man,” Davis said. “So, I’m definitely grateful to be here, and we’re going to keep stacking.”

Advertisement

see also How much did LeBron James take to tie Michael Jordan's all-time NBA 30-point game record?

LeBron James: A record-breaking machine

Friday’s record of most 30-point games is just the latest in a long list of records for LeBron James. He already holds the title of NBA’s all-time leading scorer, having surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Last year, James became the first player in NBA history to surpass the 40,000-point milestone. With his sights set on even more achievements, it’s anyone’s guess what LeBron will break next.