Patrick Mahomes will not play against the Denver Broncos because Andy Reid has decided to rest him before the start of the postseason. The Kansas City Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so they will not participate in the Wild Card round.

This means that, since their last game on Christmas against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mahomes and several of his teammates could have nearly 25 days to recover and arrive fresh for the playoffs in the Divisional Round.

At the moment, the Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year. In an extraordinary situation, no team in NFL history has ever achieved that remarkable feat.

Who is backup QB for Chiefs?

Carson Wentz is the backup quarterback for the Chiefs, and the former Philadelphia Eagles player will be the starter in Denver. The veteran is interested in showcasing his skills to earn another opportunity in 2025.

What happens if Chiefs lose to Broncos in Week 18?

If the Chiefs lose to the Broncos in Week 18, Denver qualifies for the playoffs as the last wildcard team, automatically eliminating the other two teams in the hunt: the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins.

