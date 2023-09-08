There has been a lot of talk about LeBron James‘ eldest son, Bronny. He’s been projected to be an NBA player for quite a while, even though not many scouts have been so fond of him.

Bronny is a good defender with a high basketball IQ, but most believe he wouldn’t be a lottery pick or even a one-and-one player if it wasn’t for his father’s desire to play with him.

With that in mind, the Los Angeles Lakers could even consider taking him in the NBA Draft next year, but that’ll all depend on whether they get their pick from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lakers Want Bronny James

“I think Bronny will go in the draft because of who he is, and some team will really think LeBron will come if they draft him,” a scout told HoopsHype. “If the Lakers get a pick, they won’t pass on him. He’s a decent player. He’s better than some guys who may get picked ahead of him. He’s solid, not spectacular.”

“He knows how to play. He can handle the ball well enough. If you leave him alone, he’ll drill a three. He reminds me of Austin Rivers as a player, and he’s stayed in the league for over a decade,” he added.

It’ll be a dream-like scenario for the James household to have both of their big men donning the Purple and Gold jersey and playing together. But we’re still a long way from that.