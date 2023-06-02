The Los Angeles Lakers have been after Kyrie Irving for quite a while now. And watching him sit courtside in Game 4 vs. the Denver Nuggets only fueled more speculation around NBA circles.

Darvin Ham benched D’Angelo Russell, and it became painfully evident that the team could use an upgrade at the point guard position. And some believe LeBron James’ comments about retiring are just a power move to get him.

Moreover, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that there’s no truth to the reports of Kyrie having a handshake agreement in place with the Dallas Mavericks, so the Lakers still have a shot at signing him.

Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Have An Agreement With The Dallas Mavericks

“Kyrie Irving was at Crypto Arena – and if you’re D’Angelo Russell getting ready to play a game, that had to be something to look over and see Kyrie there while Kyrie and LeBron are doing their handshakes – and some wondered if this was a leverage play to get the Lakers to make a move to get Irving,” Scotto wrote.

“I’ve heard there’s no truth to any reports that Irving has a handshake deal with Dallas on a new max contract for four years with a player option at this time,” the report added. “Not to say he won’t be back in Dallas. They certainly have all the motivation to keep him after trading for him and the financial resources to make him the best offer possible, but nothing’s done as of yet.”

LeBron James made it loud and clear that he wanted to be reunited with Kyrie, publically stating that he was disappointed that the team couldn’t get him before the trade deadline.

They already know what it takes to thrive next to each other, and while bringing him in could cost the Lakers some depth, the team is likely to do whatever it takes to keep James happy for the remainder of his contract.