Lakers' LeBron James and Warriors' Stephen Curry spark speculation with mysterious Instagram post

LeBron James and Stephen Curry, two of the NBA's biggest stars, stunned the world by teaming up at the Olympics to lead Team USA to a gold medal.

The rivalry between LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has marked an era in the NBA. However, the two basketball stars stunned the world by teaming up with Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Their collaboration on the court was a spectacle, and both led their team to the gold medal.

While the idea of seeing James and Curry playing together in the NBA is tempting, it’s unlikely to come true. The chemistry between James and Curry was evident to all, and many fans dreamed of the possibility of seeing them together on an NBA team.

However, the rumors intensified when both players shared a joint post on Instagram celebrating their victory. Curry even removed the phrase “Guard for the Warriors” to “Olympic Gold Medalist” from his bio, further fueling speculation.

What is the Instagram post that Stephen Curry and LeBron James shared?

NBA superstars Curry and James shared a joint post on Instagram, in which they are shown together with Kevin Durant wearing the gold medal they won with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Stephen Curry also commented on the post: “Same Team… Winning Team”.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James shared a post on Instagram. Via Instagram.

LeBron James vs Stephen Curry: The rivalry that turned into respect

In a recent interview, Curry admitted that he felt a “healthy resentment” toward LeBron James during the years they faced each other in the NBA Finals. He also noted that, as his career progressed, he had developed a great respect for James’ talent and competitiveness. Both players have expressed on numerous occasions the respect they have for each other, but they have also acknowledged the intensity of their rivalry.

Advertisement