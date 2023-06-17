Players can become stars in different ways, but very few are capable of changing the future of the sport. That is exactly what Stephen Curry has done since he was drafted by the Golden State Warriors, so it’s not a surprise he receives flattering comments even from a legend of the Lakers.

Curry has made a huge impact in the league with his unmatched shooting ability. He is regarded unanimously as the greatest shooter of all time, but he has also improved a lot in weaker areas such as his defense to become a complete player.

His performances led the Warriors to four titles, and he won two NBA MVP awards. He receives praise from most basketball experts for what he can do in basketball every day. Now, a former legend of a rival team like the Los Angeles Lakers had very kind words for him.

Jerry West praises Stephen Curry’s game

History links Jerry West to the Lakers. His past as a player and as an executive established a strong bond with that team, but he also worked for the Warriors when they were creating their dynasty. West was the latest to offer an insight of Curry in an interview with Paul George on his show “Podcast P”.

“Steph is a fantastic person. He’s a better all-around player than he gets credit for. At one time, I didn’t think he was a good defender. I think he’s a terrific defender now. I would damn sure like to play with him. He’ll pass the ball. But he’s got that unique skill that has changed the game a lot. Steph Curry will be here forever”, West said.