The Golden State Warriors reportedly believe they can win another NBA championship with Stephen Curry at the helm. But they know they need to make some moves.

They just promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to replace Bob Myers as their General Manager, and this will give the team a sense of continuity after all the time he spent working side by side with him.

That’s why some believe they could reignite their interest in Bradley Beal, as the Washington Wizards are reportedly considering moving on from him. Unfortunately, he may not be interested in that.

Warriors Tried To Trade For Bradley Beal

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Warriors have already tried to land Beal, but the All-Star shooting guard snubbed them multiple times in the past, including last season:

“Before last season — now granted, they didn’t know if they had a championship team, they know now they do — they kicked the tires on Bradley Beal. [The Warriors] were like, ‘Hey, could we do a deal for Bradley Beal?’ But Beal didn’t want to go,” Windhorst said on The Dan Patrick Show.

Draymond Green Tried To Recruit Him As Well

Fred Katz of The Athletic also revealed that Draymond Green tried to do his part to recruit Beal to join them when they played together for Team USA, but to no avail:

“The Golden State Warriors appealed to him in the past, according to sources,” Katz reported. “Throughout his short stint with Team USA in 2021, Draymond Green made sure to remind him (you may be surprised, more than once) of what joining a many-times champion could do for him.”

Of course, Beal might now regret passing on that opportunity after watching the Warriors win another ring. But whether he’s changed his mind and will be willing to join them now, remains to be seen.