The expectations are huge for the Golden State Warriors every season. They built a dynasty that won four titles in eight years with Stephen Curry being the unquestioned leader of their success. Now, he is the only confirmed to stay in the team next season.

There are a lot of talks around the other two veteran stars. Klay Thompson has not been at the same level since returning from injuries, and his decreased level has affected the team especially in the playoffs.

Another big name to follow is Draymond Green. The offseason had him as a protagonist of a bad incident where he punched Jordan Poole, something that doesn’t seem to be completely forgotten. However, neither of them is the player that Golden State might be shopping.

Warriors could be shopping Jonathan Kuminga

The team has nailed their picks in the past drafting the three superstars on their roster. But there is no denying they have failed big-time with their latest selections. Those failed decisions were particularly damming because they involved top 10 picks. They already gave up on former 2nd overall pick James Wiseman, with another one potentially following that path.

Jonathan Kuminga is the player that the Warriors are interested in trading away, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. The report suggests the team is exploring the idea of getting a high draft pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to be in a better position that their current 19th spot. Kuminga was the 7th selection in 2021, but he was never able to reach his potential.