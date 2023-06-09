There hasn’t been a great title defense for the Golden State Warriors this season. They finished sixth in the Western Conference and lost in the semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers, something that doesn’t live up to the standards set in the last eight years.

That’s why they aren’t in the 2023 NBA Finals. In that series the Denver Nuggets lead the Miami Heat 2-1, with plenty of stuff to analyze. This is what Draymond Green does in his podcast, explaining different things after every game.

Green has been a huge piece for the Warriors for a long time. Very few players know Steph Curry as well as he does, so any hint he offers about him is interesting. Now he told a specific part of the game that makes Curry angry about his teammates.

Draymond Green shares what makes Steph Curry mad

Curry is the best shooter in the history of the league. The GOAT conversation usually creates a lot of debate, but that doesn’t happen around the 3-point shooters because he is the unanimous choice. He can make shots from everywhere, an ability that very few have. A particular aspect of last-second attempts from teammates is the point that Green highlighted.

“Steph Curry made me aware of this through the years. Guys holding on to the ball at the end of a quarter so they don’t lessen their shooting percentage. I saw a couple of guys doing that yesterday. This is the NBA playoffs, the NBA Finals. Who cares if your shooting percentage drops a little bit? That very thing drives Steph nuts. He’s gonna be very upset if you are just holding the ball and not shooting”, Green said.

He also went on to explain how that helped them win games in the past. “Steph is the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen so his numbers are gonna even out anyway. Jordan Poole actually helped us win the NBA championship by hitting two shots last year before the buzzer. Those shots were so important because one of them gave us the lead going to the fourth quarter. If you are going tied or with the lead into the fourth quarter, you are feeling good”, he added.