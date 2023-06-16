One of the most popular debates in the NBA world is whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the greatest of all times (GOAT). While many believe no one will ever surpass the Chicago Bulls icon, others claim the Los Angeles Lakers star already did.

But of course, answering this question is never an easy task. We’re talking about different eras and different players, who played for different teams. After all, everyone will have their own opinion on who they liked the most.

That’s why Jerry West doesn’t even want to talk about it. ‘Mr. Clutch’ believes comparing two great basketball players such as LeBron and MJ is a waste of time, when we should praise both of them.

Jerry West says it’s ridiculous to compare LeBron and MJ

“Guys, this is the most ridiculous conversation you’ll ever have,” West said in an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “…There’s different eras, different changes. Athletes today, their athletic ability should be better. They should be better shooters.

“… But face it, they’re copycats. You put the other guy who got the same kind of skill, he’ll look like he’s trying to mimic the great guy. I don’t buy into this goat stuff. My god. There’s a lot of smelly goats around, I know that.”

West has seen both of them, just like he’s seen many other legendary players. Therefore, if he says this is a pointless debate, maybe he’s right.