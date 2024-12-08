Lakers News: Bronny James shares honest thoughts about his development in the G League

The Los Angeles Lakers made waves with their decision to assign Bronny James to the G League, allowing him to play exclusively in home games. Recently, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James reflected on his progress after delivering a strong performance in his latest outing with the South Bay Lakers.

With limited opportunities in the Lakers‘ rotation, the franchise opted to send Bronny to the G League to gain valuable playing time. In a 119-111 victory over the San Diego Clippers, Bronny posted a career-high 16 points along with four rebounds, showcasing his potential.

After the game, James spoke with Raj Chipalu of ClutchPoints about his journey in the G League. “I think it’s good,” James said. “Game by game, trying to learn everything I can. Always just staying aggressive and playing my game. Playing for my teammates and coaches. It’s been good so far.”

This approach to developing talent within their affiliate team is a relatively new strategy for the Lakers, who traditionally rely on trades or signings to assemble championship-contending rosters.

Bronny James’ G League and NBA performance

Bronny James’ statistics highlight his journey in the G League and the limited opportunities he has had in the NBA so far. In six appearances with the Lakers, he’s averaged just 0.7 points per game in 2.3 minutes of action.

In the G League, Bronny struggled in his first two games but showed significant improvement in his third outing. He is now averaging 8.7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 26.3 minutes per game with the South Bay Lakers.

Bronny surpasses LeBron’s record

Despite his early struggles on the court, Bronny’s arrival has made a massive impact off the hardwood. According to Nick Wright of Athlon Sports, Bronny has already broken an NBA record, surpassing his father LeBron James’ rookie jersey sales.

“The numbers are staggering,” Wright explained. “With over 500,000 jerseys sold at roughly $100 each, Bronny has helped generate more than $50 million in revenue for the Lakers—setting an NBA record by surpassing even his father’s rookie jersey sales. Not bad for a player who’s barely made an impact in actual games.”