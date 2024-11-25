Bronny James is the highest paid player in the NBA G League, but ranks almost last in significant stat

Despite some critical comments from NBA stars, Bronny James has yet to deliver a standout performance, but his current stats don't offer even little support for his case.

Some say that from adversity comes growth, and Bronny James is hoping to turn a challenging start to his professional career into something positive. As the son of LeBron James, Bronny faces immense pressure to live up to lofty expectations from fans and critics alike. Despite the scrutiny surrounding his performance, he remains focused on finding his footing in the NBA.

After receiving mixed reactions from NBA stars regarding his early performances in both the NBA and the G League, Bronny is currently recovering from a heel injury. With statistics not yet in his favor, the young guard is eager to return to the court and prove he belongs at the professional level.

However, questions about his talent persist, and criticism continues to mount for the 20-year-old Lakers player. While opinions are divided, one undeniable fact stands out: Bronny is the highest-paid player in the G League due to his contract with the Lakers with $1.1 million. Yet, he ranks near the bottom in efficiency, a stat that highlights his struggles so far.

According to Sports Brief, London Johnson currently holds the title of the league’s highest-paid player in history without a contract with an NBA team, with earnings surpassing $1 million annually. Ranked second is Sterling “Scoot” Henderson, widely regarded as one of the top earners in the G League, alongside standout guard Jalen Green.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Bronny is currently tied for 357th in efficiency totals in the G League, alongside players like Collin Gillespie and Keyontae Johnson. With an efficiency score of 5, Bronny has logged more minutes than others in his position, but has yet to translate that time into impactful play.

Bronny’s totals in the G League

In just two G League games, Bronny has recorded 10 points over 57 minutes. His shooting splits include 4-of-19 from the field, 0-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-1 from the free-throw line. He has also contributed 5 rebounds (4 defensive, 1 offensive), 6 assists, 3 steals, and 6 turnovers.

While the stats aren’t disastrous, his low efficiency score highlights room for improvement. According to the NBA, efficiency is calculated as: PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK − Missed FG − Missed FT − TO, divided by games played. This formula explains why Bronny finds himself so low on the efficiency leaderboard.

Bronny’s stats with the Lakers

In six appearances this season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James has seen limited action, averaging just 2.7 minutes per game. Despite the brief playing time, he has managed to contribute four total points, translating to an average of 0.7 points per game. Additionally, he has recorded one rebound and two assists, showcasing glimpses of his potential in his rookie campaign.

With plenty of games ahead, Bronny James has time to turn things around. His mentality and resilience will be crucial, as echoed by several NBA stars who have spoken about his potential. The road may be steep, but the journey is just beginning for LeBron’s son.