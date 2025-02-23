The Toronto Blue Jays experienced a whirlwind offseason filled with speculation and uncertainty. Amid rumors that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might be headed to New York, fans braced for the worst. However, Guerrero ultimately decided to stay, committing to another MLB season in Toronto. But now, just days into spring training, Guerrero Jr. dropped a bombshell about his future with the team.

Throughout the offseason, the Blue Jays were reportedly aggressive in their pursuit of high-profile talent to strengthen their roster and convince Guerrero Jr. to stay long-term. Among the names linked to Toronto were Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki and superstar slugger Juan Soto.

While other teams secured the biggest stars in free agency, the Blue Jays made a notable move by acquiring Anthony Santander from the Baltimore Orioles. Santander’s addition aims to provide crucial support for Guerrero Jr. as the team sets its sights on a successful 2025 MLB campaign.

In their first spring training matchup, the Blue Jays took on the powerhouse New York Yankees, one of the toughest teams to beat this season. After the game, New York Post columnist Jon Heyman spoke with Guerrero Jr. about his plans for the future, and the Blue Jays’ slugger delivered a message that echoed across the league.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates toward his dugout after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 19, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

“If I go to free agency, every team — all 30 teams — will have the opportunity to sit down with me, to talk to me,” Guerrero Jr. said. “I’m okay with everything. It’s in the past.”

Guerrero Jr. explains why he won’t play for the Yankees

As speculation swirled about the possibility of Guerrero Jr. joining the Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays slugger set the record straight in an interview with Heyman. Guerrero Jr. shared his reasons for never wanting to play for the Bronx Bombers, and one of them was linked to a well-known story involving his father.

However, Guerrero Jr. also revealed another, more personal reason during the conversation with the New York Post. “When I was a child with my dad, and like all [players’] kids, I was in front of the dugout. Somebody from the Yankees told my dad, ‘You’ve got to take your kid [inside]. You can’t be on the field.’ I felt bad. And it stuck with me.”

With those comments, Guerrero Jr. clarified his stance about playing for the Yankees. Instead, he’s fully committed to leading the Blue Jays and helping them achieve their postseason aspirations in the upcoming MLB season.

Guerrero Jr.’s strong start in spring training

There was plenty of anticipation about how the Blue Jays would perform with stars like Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette leading the way, along with other key additions. The team wasted no time making a statement, defeating the Yankees 6-4 in their first Spring Training game.

Guerrero Jr. contributed with a 1-for-2 performance, driving in a run with an RBI single. While it’s just the start of Spring Training, it’s an encouraging sign to see the Blue Jays’ powerhouse already producing runs. If this trend continues, it could be a preview of another stellar season for the young slugger.