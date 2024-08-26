Trending topics:
Lakers News: Former NBA champion stands up for LeBron, Bronny James over NBA Draft criticism

Former NBA champion and Lakers player has come to the defense of LeBron James and his son Bronny amid criticism surrounding the NBA Draft.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
© Monica Schipper/Getty ImagesBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

By Gianni Taina

The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines by selecting Bronny James with the 55th pick in the second round of the NBA Draft. This historic decision sets the stage for LeBron James and his son to become the first father-son duo to play together in the league—fulfilling a long-held dream of the four-time NBA champion.

However, the move has sparked a heated debate among fans and analysts alike. Some critics have questioned whether the Lakers’ decision was driven by nepotism and whether Bronny truly has the talent to compete at the NBA level.

On the other hand, many have rushed to defend the Lakers’ choice, arguing that Bronny James possesses the necessary skills to thrive in the NBA. Among those defenders is former NBA champion John Salley, who recently spoke out in support of LeBron and his son.

John Salley on Lakers drafting Bronny James

John Salley believes the criticism surrounding the Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny James stems from a place of jealousy. “I love that Bronny got drafted to the Lakers,” said Salley, a four-time NBA champion, in an interview with TMZ Sports. “And everybody talking all that smack—hey listen, if my dad had the power, if my dad was the leading scorer, if my dad was able to take a pay cut so I could get a check—it’s like no other business.

The Lakers selected Bronny James and Dalton Knecht in the 2024 NBA Draft. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images



Salley continued, “They’re just mad they didn’t think LeBron and Bronny could do it.” He also offered words of encouragement to LeBron, urging him to keep playing in the league for a few more years: “Listen to me, Bron. Don’t ever quit, bro!” Salley concluded.

