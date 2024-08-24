NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss gets real about Bronny James' efforts

Selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft, Bronny James is set to make history alongside his father, LeBron James, as the first father-son duo to play together in the league.

The selection has stirred up conversation, with many speculating whether the Lakers’ choice was driven by nepotism or if Bronny truly has what it takes to compete at the NBA level. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has now weighed in on the matter.

Bronny already made his debut with the Lakers in the Summer League, where he struggled in his first few games but then began to gain some confidence and ended up showing better performances. Buss acknowledged Bronny’s efforts, emphasizing his dedication to the team.

Jeanie Buss on Bronny James’ effort

Buss was quick to defend Bronny, highlighting that much of the criticism he faces stems from his famous last name. “We need to give him a fair shot to prove he belongs in a Lakers uniform,” Buss shared with AM 570 LA Sports. “Everything we’ve seen—his work ethic, his resilience, especially given the pressures of being the son of a superstar—shows that he’s committed and passionate about this. If we can fill our roster with players who have that same drive, the sky’s the limit.”

LeBron James #23 and owner Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers hug after winning the 2020 NBA Championship Final over the Miami Heat. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

While Bronny may not be expected to make a significant impact in his first year, his primary focus will be on growth and adapting to Redick’s system as he develops his game.

