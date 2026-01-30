Lakers reportedly pursue trade for Cavs’ De’Andre Hunter to bolster defense around Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly exploring roster upgrades ahead of the February 5 trade deadline, aiming to provide Luka Doncic and LeBron James with a championship-caliber supporting cast. Amid these efforts, reports indicate the franchise is in active trade discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers for forward De’Andre Hunter.

Looking to shore up their wing depth, the Lakers have identified Hunter as a primary target. NBA insider Chris Fedor reported on the Wine and Gold Talk podcast that a potential deal would likely center around Rui Hachimura and second-year wing Dalton Knecht.

“My sources tell me that the Cavs and the Lakers have discussed a general framework surrounding De’Andre Hunter of Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht, and then bringing in a third team,” Fedor noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The necessity of a third team—a facilitating partner with cap space or trade exceptions—stems from the complicated financial landscape of both franchises. The Lakers currently operate just $900,000 below the first apron, severely limiting their ability to absorb additional salary. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers face second apron complications that prevent them from aggregating salaries in a trade, requiring the deal to be financially precise.

De’Andre Hunter during a Cavaliers game (Getty Images)

Advertisement

A new defensive identity in LA?

While Hunter’s offensive production has dipped this season to 13.9 points per game—his lowest average in four years—the Lakers value his 6-foot-8 frame and defensive versatility. With Los Angeles currently ranking 25th in defensive rating (118.2), a ‘3-and-D’ specialist like Hunter is seen as an essential upgrade over the Lakers’ current rotation.

Advertisement

see also Doncic writes his name in the NBA history books with an unprecedented four-game statline for the Lakers

On the other side, both Hachimura and Knecht have struggled to find consistency under head coach JJ Redick. Hachimura was recently moved to the second unit and is averaging a five-year low of 12.1 points, while Knecht’s minutes have plummeted to just 10.1 per game this month.

Advertisement

The reduction in playing time for both players suggests the Lakers may be ready to move on before the deadline to maximize their championship window with Doncic.