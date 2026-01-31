MLB Rumors: NY Yankees exploring World Series‑level lefty reliever after Dodgers success

The New York Yankees are exploring every angle this offseason to strengthen a bullpen that struggled in 2025. With high expectations for 2026, adding proven arms could make the difference in tight playoff races.

One name on the radar is Michael Kopech, the left-handed reliever who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers reach consecutive World Series. When healthy, Kopech has shown elite strikeout ability and the ability to handle high-pressure innings.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have already “checked in” on Kopech, evaluating whether he could fill a potential opening in their bullpen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could Kopech give the Yankees the edge in the bullpen?

The departure of Devin Williams to the New York Mets left a gap in New York’s relief corps. Kopech’s 31.5 percent strikeout rate in 2024 indicates he could complement the current group, providing versatility in key late-inning situations.

Michael Kopech #45 of the Dodgers pitches during the 2024 World Series. Stier/Getty Images

Advertisement

With spring training just weeks away, the Yankees must decide whether to act quickly or rely on existing arms to close games in 2026. The decision could be pivotal in their quest to compete for the AL East and, ultimately, a return to the World Series.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees’ Brian Cashman sets clear goal against Dodgers, MLB rivals

SurveyCould Michael Kopech strengthen the Yankees’ bullpen in 2026? Could Michael Kopech strengthen the Yankees’ bullpen in 2026? already voted 0 people