Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 international club friendly

Inter Miami face Atlético Nacional in a high-profile international friendly this Saturday, January 31, at Estadio Atanasio Girardot, as the reigning MLS champions continue their preparations for the 2026 season. Led by head coach Javier Mascherano, the club has arrived in Colombia with a star-studded roster, turning the match into one of the most anticipated sporting events in Medellín.

Inter Miami come into the match as part of their preseason tour, blending World Cup experience with emerging talent. Lionel Messi is set to lead the attack after logging 60 minutes in the previous friendly against Alianza Lima, while other expected starters include Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia, and veteran striker Luis Suárez. The only notable absence is Sergio Reguilón, who remains sidelined with a knee injury sustained earlier in the tour.

Atlético Nacional, meanwhile, enter the friendly with strong momentum after opening the Colombian league with a dominant 4-0 victory over Boyacá Chicó. Although their recent fixtures were postponed, the Verdolagas view this matchup as a valuable test ahead of a demanding season. With a packed stadium expected, the clash promises to be intense, spectacular, and garner global attention.