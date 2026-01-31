Trending topics:
soccer

Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 international club friendly

Atlético Nacional face Inter Miami in a 2026 international club friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates as both sides test themselves in this high-profile matchup. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action throughout the match.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Willian Tesillo of Atletico Nacional and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesWillian Tesillo of Atletico Nacional and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami face Atlético Nacional in a high-profile international friendly this Saturday, January 31, at Estadio Atanasio Girardot, as the reigning MLS champions continue their preparations for the 2026 season. Led by head coach Javier Mascherano, the club has arrived in Colombia with a star-studded roster, turning the match into one of the most anticipated sporting events in Medellín.

Inter Miami come into the match as part of their preseason tour, blending World Cup experience with emerging talent. Lionel Messi is set to lead the attack after logging 60 minutes in the previous friendly against Alianza Lima, while other expected starters include Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia, and veteran striker Luis Suárez. The only notable absence is Sergio Reguilón, who remains sidelined with a knee injury sustained earlier in the tour.

Atlético Nacional, meanwhile, enter the friendly with strong momentum after opening the Colombian league with a dominant 4-0 victory over Boyacá Chicó. Although their recent fixtures were postponed, the Verdolagas view this matchup as a valuable test ahead of a demanding season. With a packed stadium expected, the clash promises to be intense, spectacular, and garner global attention.

Advertisement

Today's referees

María Victoria Daza will serve as the referee for tonight’s international club friendly between Atlético Nacional and Inter Miami at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot. Miguel Roldán and Juan García have been appointed as assistant referees, while Alejandro Moncada will act as the fourth official for the match in Medellín.

Start time and how to watch

Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami will get underway at 5:00 PM ET (PT:2:00 PM)

Watch this International friendly match between Atletico Nacional and Inter Miami live in the USA on OneFootball

Atlético Nacional and Inter Miami clash in international club friendly

Welcome to our live blog of today’s international club friendly.

Atlético Nacional face Inter Miami at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín this Saturday, January 31, in a matchup that has drawn major attention across Colombia and the United States. Inter Miami arrive as the reigning MLS champions, while Atlético Nacional look to test themselves against a roster filled with global stars.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Atlético Nacional and Inter Miami clash in Medellín.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami: Lineups for 2026 international club friendly
Soccer

Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami: Lineups for 2026 international club friendly

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atletico Nacional in 2026 international club friendly?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atletico Nacional in 2026 international club friendly?

Lionel Messi will have a stellar partner as Inter Miami confirm a Designated Player signing
Soccer

Lionel Messi will have a stellar partner as Inter Miami confirm a Designated Player signing

NFL Rumors: Report reveals how many votes Bill Belichick fell short of the Hall of Fame
NFL

NFL Rumors: Report reveals how many votes Bill Belichick fell short of the Hall of Fame

Better Collective Logo