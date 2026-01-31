Draymond Green sends clear message to the Warriors amid trade rumors with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Since the season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler, trade speculation has intensified around the Golden State Warriors, who are reportedly in search of a marquee reinforcement to bolster their championship hopes. In this high-stakes landscape, Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as a primary target, with longtime defensive anchor Draymond Green appearing as a likely piece for salary-matching purposes.

The Greek Freak has previously expressed his desire to play for a legitimate contender, and with the Milwaukee Bucks currently struggling at 18–28, a split seems increasingly possible. While several franchises are monitoring the situation, the Warriors are considered frontrunners in a deal that would likely require Green’s $25.8 million contract to satisfy NBA trade rules.

However, the 35-year-old forward insists he is not losing sleep over the possibility of leaving the Bay Area. “I’ve been here for 14 years,” Green said following the Warriors’ loss to the Pistons on Friday night. “I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business. I ain’t losing no sleep, though. I slept great last night”.

Green further emphasized that should a trade become a reality, he remains a professional willing to assist the organization in its transition. “I’m not going to go up there and be like, ‘Yo, so tell me what y’all doing.’ I’ll be the same as I always am. My phone is always on. I’m always willing to collaborate in any way I can,” Green added.

Draymond Green reacts during the Warriors’ recent loss to the Pistons. (Getty Images)

Warriors unlikely to move injured Jimmy Butler

With the February 5 trade deadline approaching, nearly every player on the roster—with the notable exception of Stephen Curry—is viewed as potentially available in a pursuit of Antetokounmpo. However, financial logistics remain the biggest hurdle.

To match Antetokounmpo’s $54.1 million salary, the Warriors would theoretically need to move either Green or Jimmy Butler, who also earns $54.1 million this season. Despite the financial fit, NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Warriors’ front office are unlikely to trade Butler following his season-ending ACL tear on January 19.

This leaves Green as the primary veteran candidate for a potential blockbuster. However, league sources suggest that the Bucks would require a substantial package beyond the four-time champion—likely including Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody or Buddy Hield, and multiple first-round picks—to finalize a deal of this magnitude.