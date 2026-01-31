Vikings’ Justin Jefferson throws slight shade at JJ McCarthy as Sam Darnold thrives with Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings may be living through the biggest “what if” moment in franchise history. With Sam Darnold thriving with the Seattle Seahawks, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has now shared his thoughts on what might have happened had Darnold remained the team’s QB1 instead of turning the offense over to JJ McCarthy.

During the 2025 NFL offseason, the Vikings chose not to offer Darnold a new contract. Now, the quarterback is one step away from winning a Super Bowl, while Minnesota failed to even reach the Wild Card round, making the decision look increasingly costly.

Following a disappointing season, Jefferson spoke about his former quarterback. While he expressed happiness over Darnold’s success, the All-Pro receiver admitted he couldn’t help but wonder how different things might have been if the Vikings had kept him under center in 2025.

“Everyone knows the difficulty of the quarterback position this year, how we were dealt it,” Justin Jefferson said. “But having a quarterback that already had a season under his belt with us, knew the plays, knew the playbook, knew the players, throwing to me, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, all these guys, I definitely feel like we would have done better. But it is what it is, it’s on to newer and better things. But I’m definitely happy and proud of him that he is able to reach it this year.”

The Vikings face a difficult quarterback dilemma

After the 2024 NFL season, Minnesota moved on from Darnold and committed fully to JJ McCarthy as QB1. However, McCarthy missed his rookie season due to a serious knee injury, delaying his development.

Unfortunately, the 2025 campaign did not go as planned either. McCarthy once again dealt with injuries and was sidelined for multiple games. Even when he was available, the Vikings struggled offensively, fueling doubts among fans and analysts about the decision to let Darnold walk.

As the 2026 season approaches, the Vikings face a crucial crossroads. The organization must decide whether to continue investing in McCarthy or look for another veteran quarterback. Reports indicate the team is exploring options to add an experienced signal-caller—either as insurance behind McCarthy or as legitimate competition for the starting job.

While McCarthy remains a talented prospect, his inability to stay healthy is a growing concern. The 2026 season could represent his final opportunity to prove himself as the franchise quarterback. Time is running out for a team that cannot afford to waste the prime years of elite talents like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison due to instability at the most important position on the field.