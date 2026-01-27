Doncic writes his name in the NBA history books with an unprecedented four-game statline for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roll lately, winning three of their last four contests. Much of that success can be attributed to Luka Doncic, who has been far and away the team’s best player in every outing. Over this four-game span, he has put up a statline that is truly one-of-a-kind in the annals of the NBA.

The Slovenian sensation led the Lakers to a statement victory over the Denver Nuggets, shone in a narrow loss to the Clippers, and was once again the hero in wins over his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, and most recently against the Chicago Bulls.

Across these four games, Doncic totaled 149 points, 39 rebounds, 40 assists, 17 three-pointers, 40 free throws, and six steals. According to OptaSTATS, he is the first player in NBA history to record those specific benchmarks over any four-game span.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doncic’s signature performance came in last night’s 129-118 win over the Bulls in Chicago. He exploded for 46 points while setting a major franchise record: he became the fastest player in Lakers history to reach 2,000 points, hitting the milestone in just 65 games—surpassing the legendary George Mikan (72 games).

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Breaking down Doncic’s historic four-game run

The historic stretch began with a 115-107 road win over the Nuggets, where Doncic led his team in points, rebounds, and assists with a massive 38-point triple-double, including 13 boards and 10 assists.

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ Luka Doncic shows nostalgia ahead of return to Dallas after blockbuster trade

His dominance continued despite a 112-104 loss to the Clippers. That night, the Lakers star again led the squad in the three major categories, posting 32 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Advertisement

The Lakers returned to the win column in Dallas, where Doncic visited the American Airlines Center to face the fanbase that still laments his February 2025 trade. He showed no mercy against his former team, finishing with 33 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists.

Doncic capped the run in Chicago, achieving a feat even Michael Jordan never reached in his career. At the United Center, he put on a masterclass with 46 points—including a season-high eight three-pointers—alongside seven rebounds and 11 assists. With these four consecutive elite performances, Doncic has once again etched his name into the NBA record books with a truly unprecedented run.

Advertisement