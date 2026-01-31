NBA Rumors: Timberwolves reportedly interested in a former Warriors target to support Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to establish themselves as legitimate NBA title contenders, but roster inconsistencies remain a concern. While the core led by Anthony Edwards continues to grow, Minnesota still sees areas that require upgrades. As a result, the front office is now targeting a player who was previously on the Golden State Warriors’ radar, hoping to add a reliable scoring option alongside Edwards.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Timberwolves have held internal discussions with the Sacramento Kings regarding guard Malik Monk in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. While talks have taken place, no formal offer has been submitted at this stage, leaving negotiations in an exploratory phase rather than active pursuit.

Minnesota currently appears to be the most interested team in Monk. Just weeks ago, the Warriors reportedly stepped away from trade interest involving both Monk and DeMar DeRozan, including scenarios that featured Jonathan Kuminga. That shift has opened the door for the Timberwolves to position themselves as the primary suitor.

From an asset perspective, Minnesota does have potential pieces to offer, including Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, or Naz Reid. While each carries name recognition and rotational value, inconsistency has limited their overall impact. The situation is further complicated by the Timberwolves’ lack of tradable first-round draft capital, as the NBA franchise owes picks to Utah in 2027 and 2029, and to San Antonio in 2031.

Other Timberwolves targets

Another ambitious name on Minnesota’s radar is Giannis Antetokounmpo, a move that would dramatically reshape the franchise. The Athletic’s Sam Amick previously reported that New York, Miami, Golden State, and Minnesota have emerged as the four serious suitors. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst later added that Minnesota’s interest is mutual, noting that Antetokounmpo himself is intrigued by the Timberwolves as a potential destination.

Minnesota’s aggressive approach is largely driven by president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly. Connelly has already demonstrated a willingness to take bold risks, including trading Karl-Anthony Towns following the best season in franchise history. Unlike other executives who hesitate over draft capital and long-term depth, Connelly has shown he is prepared to place multiple rotation players on the table to force Milwaukee into difficult decisions.

However, draft limitations once again present a major obstacle. Minnesota can offer swap rights in 2028, but that value diminishes significantly if Antetokounmpo were willing to extend long-term. San Antonio already controls swap rights in 2030, while Minnesota’s 2032 first-round pick remains frozen due to second-apron restrictions last season. As a result, a pick-heavy trade package from Minnesota is largely off the table, making any blockbuster deal considerably more complex.