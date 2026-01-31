Luka Doncic, LeBron James could welcome a key teammate back for Lakers’ showdown against Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers have found their rhythm in a challenging Western Conference. Led by the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the team currently sits fifth in the standings with a 29–18 record. As they head into a high-stakes matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the roster could be bolstered by a significant return.

The Lakers have officially listed guard Austin Reaves (left calf strain) as questionable for Sunday’s game in the latest NBA injury report. If he suits up, it would mark his first appearance in over a month after a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Reaves has been sidelined since NBA Christmas Day, when he suffered a calf strain in a loss to the Houston Rockets; he has not appeared in a game since, missing 18 consecutive contests.

While he was briefly listed as questionable before Friday’s 141–111 blowout win over the Wizards, he was ultimately ruled out. Head coach JJ Redick clarified postgame that Reaves has not suffered any setbacks; rather, the training staff simply felt he needed more time to reach full game speed.

Austin Reaves in action during Christmas Day. (Getty Images)

Reaves nears return amid career-best campaign

Getting Reaves back on the floor would provide a massive boost for Doncic and James. Before the injury, the shooting guard was in the midst of a breakout season, establishing himself as a vital third scoring option for Los Angeles.

In his 23 appearances this year, Reaves has averaged a career-high 26.6 points per game on an efficient 50.7% shooting from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc. He has also contributed 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest, proving to be a versatile playmaker.

Despite his impressive production, the Lakers’ coaching staff remains cautious. Redick has emphasized that long-term health is the priority, and the team is prepared to wait one more game if Reaves isn’t 100% ready for the physical intensity of a matchup against the Knicks’ defense.