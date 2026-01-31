Trending topics:
Seahawks reveal approach ahead of Super Bowl LX matchup vs Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks reached the Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots following one ideology. They won't change it now.

By Bruno Milano

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesJaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are two very different franchises, but both will play in the Super Bowl LX. However, the NFC team won’t change its style coming to the big game.

We are very unserious as a unit; we’re constantly messing around, but when it’s time to dial it in, we do,safety Julian Love said. According to the team’s website, Seahawks will travel to San Francisco with the “same loose and focused approach” they’ve had all season.

The Seahawks are a top-tier team and they are right about one thing. If that’s the ideology that brought you here, don’t change it now. Go all in. That’s what the Seahawks are doing right now.

The Seahawks way is very different than the Patriots way

Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel are similar in one way that helped them break a streak. However, their way of coaching couldn’t be more different. Macdonald is content with the “loose and focused” way of coaching. Vrabel follows the Patriot way to a tee.

Mike Macdonald

Head coach Mike MacDonald.

Vrabel played under Bill Belichick. He coaches similarly to Belichick too. That means it’s go time all day. Laser focus and plenty of film study is what defines the Patriots now under Vrabel.

Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel break huge 7-year streak ahead of Super Bowl LX between Seahawks and Patriots

Patriots vs Seahawks is a very compelling Super Bowl

Not only is this a rematch from the 2014 NFL season Super Bowl, which is regarded as one of the best Super Bowls of all time, but these two teams are just great. Seattle represents a very complete roster, disciplined and absolutely vicious.

The Patriots represent a resurgent dynasty, filled with a glorious past and the hunger of going back to the glory days. Both are good rosters with big-time coaching, so this can be the best Super Bowl in quite some time.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
